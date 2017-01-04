Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, January 4, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Old Man Winter’s Frosty Breath Returning!
Big changes are ahead with cold air plunging into the Deep South with some wintry weather possible as well!
This morning: Decreasing clouds and breezy, along with falling temperatures.
Wednesday afternoon will be windy, cooler, & dry. Expect dropping temperatures for awhile and highs staying in the mid to upper 40’s even with some afternoon sunshine returning.
Partly cloudy and cool weather returns for Thursday. Then another surge of cold air will return for the second half of the week. Highs will drop into the 30’s for a few days. Areas of light snow will possible for the first half of Friday, but there is still much uncertainty in the forecast so keep it here for more updates as we get closer to that time.
The weekend is looking very cold and dry with more sunshine returning with highs in the mid to upper 30’s and lows 18-21. A slow warming trend will begin next week and continue for awhile through much of next week.
CajunAggie
Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.
We2
As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!
party-defender-slayer
In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.