Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, January 4, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Old Man Winter’s Frosty Breath Returning!

Big changes are ahead with cold air plunging into the Deep South with some wintry weather possible as well!

This morning: Decreasing clouds and breezy, along with falling temperatures.

Wednesday afternoon will be windy, cooler, & dry. Expect dropping temperatures for awhile and highs staying in the mid to upper 40’s even with some afternoon sunshine returning.

Partly cloudy and cool weather returns for Thursday. Then another surge of cold air will return for the second half of the week. Highs will drop into the 30’s for a few days. Areas of light snow will possible for the first half of Friday, but there is still much uncertainty in the forecast so keep it here for more updates as we get closer to that time.

The weekend is looking very cold and dry with more sunshine returning with highs in the mid to upper 30’s and lows 18-21. A slow warming trend will begin next week and continue for awhile through much of next week.