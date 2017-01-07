Buses set for some Amtrak riders from New Orleans to Atlanta

PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) – Amtrak passengers between New Orleans and Atlanta will ride buses four days a week starting Monday and running through Feb. 23.

Norfolk Southern Railway, which hosts the leg of Amtrak’s Crescent train, will be performing track maintenance.

Amtrak spokesman Thomas Stennis III tells the Picayune Item that track maintenance is scheduled during the early winter between two major New Orleans events – the Sugar Bowl and Mardi Gras – to avoid disrupting travel plans.

Nine stops in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana will be affected.

Southbound passengers will exit trains in Atlanta Sundays through Wednesdays, while northbound passengers will board trains in Atlanta Monday through Thursdays. Trains will operate over the full route the other three days of the week.

The Crescent runs between New Orleans and New York.

