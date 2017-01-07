College student killed in wreck after car hits ice on bridge

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) – A 20-year-old Georgia State student headed to Atlanta has been killed after his SUV crashed on I-75 in Monroe County.

Multiple media outlets report Malik Jordan, of Albany, was headed north about 7:18 a.m. Saturday when his car hit a patch of ice on a bridge over Ga. 42, causing him to lose control. Sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick says the car left the road and hit a tree.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bittick says inclement weather and speed were factors in the crash. He says witnesses told investigators that Jordan’s car was traveling over 80 mph just before the crash.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)