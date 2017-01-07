Small pipeline leak near Suck Creek Road

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department and other agencies are on the scene of a small pipeline leak off Suck Creek Road.

Chattanooga Fire has said on Twitter that no evacuations are necessary.

According to tweets from the Fire Department, the leak is from a Colonial gasoline pipe.

Chattanooga Fire says the line has been shut off so repairs can be made.


News 12 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

