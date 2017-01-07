Small pipeline leak near Suck Creek Road

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department and other agencies are on the scene of a small pipeline leak off Suck Creek Road.

Chattanooga Fire has said on Twitter that no evacuations are necessary.

According to tweets from the Fire Department, the leak is from a Colonial gasoline pipe.

Chattanooga Fire says the line has been shut off so repairs can be made.

We’re on scene of a small pipeline leak off Suck Creek Rd at the boat dock. Haz-mat teams with CFD & the county are there. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/Z20kMYntjP — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) January 7, 2017

The @Colpipe pipeline had what was described as a “very small leak” of gasoline that got into Shoal Creek, near the TN River. #ChattFire — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) January 7, 2017

The Colonial pipeline has been shut down until repairs are made. Containment booms have been deployed. No evacuation necessary. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/ksDk4oZSB2 — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) January 7, 2017



