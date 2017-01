FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Police in Fort Oglethorpe need your help to find a suspected truck thief.

They say Clarissa Dials stole a 2015 Freightliner M2 26 foot box truck earlier this month.

The truck was later recovered, but not Dials.

If you have any information on where she is, please contact Detective Mike Goolsby with the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department (706)866-2512.