Surprise shopper: Deer barrels through car dealership

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) – Employees at an Atlanta area car dealership were in for a surprise after a deer came barreling through the showroom.

Local news outlets report that the unlikely customer paid a visit to Nalley Lexus in Roswell.

The dealership posted a video Monday on Facebook, showing the deer, which had jumped through an open window.

Footage shows the animal slipping and sliding on the tile floor of the showroom before running into the garage area and out one of the doors.

No one was injured.

Nalley Lexus joked that while the deer made it out safely, the animal still hasn’t returned their follow up sales calls.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)