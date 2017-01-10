Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, January 10, 2017

3 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Big January Thaw & A Nice Warming Trend!

Not as cold as we start the morning with increasing clouds.  Those clouds thicken, and we’ll see milder conditions for Tuesday with highs around 50. Some showers will develop overnight tonight.

More showers will move in early Wednesday with lots of clouds and lows only 45-47.  Any showers will diminish later Wednesday (probably around noon) with highs around 60 with lingering clouds.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy, but mainly dry with highs in the mid maybe upper 60’s.  The very mild and mainly dry weather will continue through the weekend with highs 65 to 70 and lows only around 50.

Next week is looking very mild as well with clouds and some showers trying to move in from the West Monday night into Tuesday.

Enjoy the respite from the “Big Chill” we had just a few days ago, and remember … we ARE still in winter !

 

 

Share:

Related Videos

img_7518
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
No injuries in 2-alarm fire on Brainerd Road
Read More»
Colonial Pipeline Leak
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Colonial Pipeline Searches for Leak in Chattanooga Area
Read More»
1280x960_30410b00-kzoxz
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Washing away the snow and salt
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

More News»
News 12 Now