Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, January 10, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Big January Thaw & A Nice Warming Trend!



Not as cold as we start the morning with increasing clouds. Those clouds thicken, and we’ll see milder conditions for Tuesday with highs around 50. Some showers will develop overnight tonight.

More showers will move in early Wednesday with lots of clouds and lows only 45-47. Any showers will diminish later Wednesday (probably around noon) with highs around 60 with lingering clouds.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy, but mainly dry with highs in the mid maybe upper 60’s. The very mild and mainly dry weather will continue through the weekend with highs 65 to 70 and lows only around 50.

Next week is looking very mild as well with clouds and some showers trying to move in from the West Monday night into Tuesday.

Enjoy the respite from the “Big Chill” we had just a few days ago, and remember … we ARE still in winter !