Sen. Bob Corker Votes to Begin Process to Repeal and Replace Health Care Law

Washington, D.C. (WDEF) The U.S. Senate passed a measure taking the first step forward to dismantle President Barack Obama’s health care law. The nearly party-line vote came on a Republican-backed budget measure that eases the way for repeal and replace legislation.

Republicans are not close to an agreement among themselves on what any “Obamacare” replacement would look like.

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, who voted for the measure, says it will give incoming Trump administration officials time to review what needs to be done to find “a responsible alternative that works well for Tennesseans and doesn’t waste taxpayer resources.”

The House is slated to vote on the measure tomorrow.