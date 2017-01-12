Weather Update: Thursday Morning, January 12, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The Warming Trend Continues And Will Last For Awhile !



Skies will remain cloudy this morning with lows only into the upper 50’s & low 60’s. Expect some fog and drizzle, especially on the mountains.

Thursday and Friday both, our skies will be mostly cloudy, but mainly dry with highs in the mid & maybe upper 60’s. A few spotty showers will be possible later Friday, but very little accumulation. The very mild and mainly dry weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the upper 60’s and lows only around 50.

Next week: It looks very mild as well, with mostly cloudy skies and highs well into the 60’s through Tuesday. Areas of rain and possible storms will move in from the West on Wednesday, and temperatures will moderate somewhat, with highs dropping into the lower 60’s.

Enjoy the respite from the “Big Chill” we had only a week ago, and remember … we ARE still in winter !