Brainerd Whips Central 80-44

Chattanooga-(WDEF) 8th ranked Brainerd proved too much for district rival Central on Friday night beating the Purple Pounders 80-44.
The Panthers raced out to a 28-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Keyshun Bradley paced the Panthers with 24 points.
Brainerd improves to 13-3 on the year and 5-0 in district play.
The Panthers return to action on Tuesday as they host Tyner in a big district showdown.
The Rams are also unbeaten in district play with a 6-0 record.
Brainerd beat the Rams 60-56 back in December in the Best of Preps tournament, but that game did not count towards the district standings.

