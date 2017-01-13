UPDATE: Police investigating after person shot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Dodson Avenue.

Reports came in for shots fired near a local liquor store Friday evening.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the altercation that led to the shooting.

Officials confirmed that some of the evidence was missing from the crime scene. Officers suspect that either someone picked up the shell casings or the weapon used didn’t eject any shells at all.

Police say someone was wounded in the incident, but the injuries are non-life-threatening.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are investigating after a person was shot this evening in Chattanooga.

Police say they are looking for the crime scene in the 900 block of Dodson Avenue.

Details are limited at this time; News 12 will bring you more details as they become available.

 

