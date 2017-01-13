Top Ranked McCallie Beats Pope John Paul II 75-49

Chattanooga-(WDEF) When the first high school basketball rankings of the season came out this week, McCallie got the number one tag in Division two.

And they played like the number one team on Friday night beating Pope John Paul II by a final of 75-49.

The Blue Tornado raced out to a 15 point lead at halftime, and they enjoyed a big spurt to close the third quarter to go up 58-34.

Junior Clay and Max Shulman each scored 16 points to pace the McCallie attack.

The Blue Tornado improved to 18-2 on the season.