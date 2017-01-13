Water main break on Signal Mountain Blvd

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Another water main has broken, but this time on Signal Mountain Boulevard, leaving businesses and the surrounding area without water.

The break was caused by cold weather which strained the pipes, and caused the break.

Tennessee American Water said on Facebook it was a 12 inch main break.

In order to make repairs, the water has been shut off from the Walmart on Signal Mountain Boulevard to Suck Creek Road.

Crews do not know how long they will be working on the break.

“It’s still hard to tell because we don’t have it completely exposed due to a nearby gas main but once we get it exposed we will have a better idea. I would say at least 4 hours probably more,” said Grady Stout with Tennessee American Water early Friday evening.

Tennessee American Water crews say they are working as quickly and safely as possible, and that water will resume flowing to the area as soon as possible.