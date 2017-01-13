Weather Update: Saturday, January 14, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The Warming Trend Continues And Will Last For Awhile !

Lots of clouds with a spotty shower possible for today,  but most of us will stay and pleasant with afternoon highs back in the upper 60’s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with lows 50-52 and mainly dry.

Mostly cloudy, but dry and pleasant weather for Sunday with a little late sun possible with highs in the upper 60’s to near 70.

Next week: It looks very mild as well, with mostly cloudy skies and highs well into the 60’s through Tuesday.  Areas of rain and possible storms will move in from the West Tuesday night into Wednesday, and temperatures will moderate somewhat, with highs dropping into the lower 60’s.  Another round of rain may move in later Friday and for next weekend, but continued mild with above normal temperatures.

Enjoy the respite from the “Big Chill” we had only a week ago, and remember … we ARE still in winter !

 

 

