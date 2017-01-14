Alexander Urges Zero Tolerance for Illegal Horse Soring

Washington, D.C. (WDEF) – U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) finalized a rule that would give the agency authority to ban all action devices and require USDA selected inspectors:

“I am in favor of wiping out the contemptible and illegal practice of horse soring, not wiping out the century old tradition of showing Tennessee Walking Horses as this rule could do. I and other members of Congress introduced legislation last Congress that would end horse soring. I would hope the new Secretary of Agriculture will not concur with this overreaching rule announced during the last few days of the Obama administration and instead will work with Congress to enact legislation that punishes trainers, owners and riders who abuse horses while preserving the opportunity for law abiding horse enthusiasts to participate in competitions that are the basis of the Tennessee Walking Horse industry.”

The Tennessee Walking Horse industry supports more than 20,000 jobs nationwide and pumps $3.2 billion into the nation’s economy.

On Jan. 13th, USDA published the final rule: “Horse Protection: Licensing of Designated Qualified Persons and Other Amendments.” The final rule requires USDA to assume responsibility for training, screening, and licensing horse inspectors and bans the use of all action devices.

In the last Congress, Alexander, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced legislation to take additional steps to end horse soring, while preserving the Tennessee Walking Horse tradition.

  • Teresa Bippen

    These new rules will save the icon of Tennessee, the Tennessee Walking Horse. For decades, horse lovers and owners have walked away from the breed because the abusive show ring practices on Big Lick horses were more than they could stomach. Heck, the registry was kicked out of the American Horse Show Association (now known as USEF) because of these sadistic training practices. It is extremely puzzling how a small group of animal abusers could have an impact of $3.2 billion? 20,000 jobs? Where in the world are these numbers coming from? With these new rules in place that prohibit abuse, the future of the Tennessee Walking Horse will soar and the TWH will become very popular once again. It’s time to drain the swamp of of horse abusers and make the Tennessee Walking Horse great again.

  • Charlotte Miller

    Banning the pads and chans is LONG overdue. Mr. Alexander fails to mention that the inherently cruel segment of the Tennessee Walking Horse breed that uses these pads and chains only makes up approximately 5% of the total industry.

    He also fails to aknowledge the fact that the stacked and chained horse has hurt the Tennessee Walking Horse industry because of the abusive image and practices used to achieve this bastardised gait that the big Lick worshipers love so much. The breed registry is now only approximately 5,000 members, down from over 20,000 in previous years, because of sound advocates.boycotting the registry that fights so hard to perpetuate the abuse.

    Mr. Alexander is bought and paid for by the Big Lick portion of the TWH industry, paid to protect their way of life, not the horses in their ‘care’. This new rule is a wonderful development for the breed and gives the rest of us who comprose the other 95% of the breed industry a chance to FINALLY shed the abusive Big Lick image once and for all.

  • Jeannie McGuire

    Senator Alexander has NOT listened to the majority of his constituents and while some of his information is accurate not all of it holds true.

    YES, the tradition of the Tennessee Walking Horse is a century old, and it did not begin with the stacked up sore performance horse, BUT, it will end there if representatives in Washington do not take notice. This is a situation where a small minority of people have complained that their corner of the horse world will be impacted negatively, while the majority of Walking Horse owners have watched an entire breed slip away. The Senator has been misled with these numbers saying The Tennessee Walking Horse industry supports more than 20,000 jobs nationwide and pumps $3.2 billion into the nation’s economy. These are the people who are in favor of the new regulation, not the proposed legislation he has supported. This is what we stand to lose if the Tennessee Walking Horse breed continues down the path it is on.

    The International Equine Market is watching what Tennessee decides to do with great interest and has used the failing breed as an example of what NOT to do.

    This is not over-reach; this is taking 47 year old regulation and bringing it current and more effective. This is the job we expect our representatives to do from both sides of the aisle.

  • Paula Weaver

    Sen. Alexander i just do not understand why a fine gentleman such as yourself chooses to lend your ear to a very small faction of TWH Big Lick enthusiasts. They represent a minute % of TWH owners. Most horse owners treat their animals humanely. Of course that group has not been padding the pockets of key legislators for decades, they have just been going about their business enjoying a TWH for the fine horse that it is. Sir, you have been so mislead by what is also a small % of your constituents.

  • Jane Lutz

    Senator Alexander is bought and paid for by the very ones who sore their horses. The stacked Tennessee Walking Horse, by the TWHBEA own admission is only 5% of all TWH so removing stacks and chains wil not effect but a few hundred horses. It is the hundreds of thousands of the sound and flat shod TWH that will thrive now that the stigma of soring is being removed from this amazing and beautiul breed.

  • Robin Peterson

    The title of this article should read “Senator Lamar Alexander urges non compliance of the Horse Protection Act”. As a Tennessean and Walking horse owner I have been amazed by Senator Alexander’s efforts to squash any meaningful change to the current HPA regulations. The legislation he has proposed would continue to leave the fox guarding the hen house. It’s people like me who own property, pay taxes, buy feed and hay, hire vets and farriers and pay for every other expense associated with owning horses, that are the true horse industry in Tennessee. Senator Alexander seems to have ears only for the Big Lick segment of the Tennessee Walking horse industry. It’s the Big Lick community that has blackened the eye of Tennessee with it’s rampant abuse and torture of our state’s horse. People outside of TN think we are a bunch of horse abusing hillbillies. Thank you so much, Senator Alexander, for perpetuating this character assassination on the people of TN by not supporting true reform.

  • Jennifer Hardacre

    If Senator Alexander were sincere in claiming that he wants to wipe out the “contemptible and cruel” practice of soring, he would not be accepting large donations from known pro-soring individuals and groups, but he does accept their money, so his fine words are just words. He also wants the “century old tradition” of horse showing to continue. He seems unaware that shows for sound Walking Horses only are thriving, with dozens of entries per class, while those that feature sored horses are dying on the vine, with perhaps only two or three horses per class. If he were paying attention, he would know that people no longer want to watch tortured horses stagger and flail their way around a show ring. And by the way, Sen. Alexander himself has not attended the annual Walking Horse Celebration show (known to sound horse advocates as the “soreabration”) for decades, so it would seem that this “tradition” cannot be so very precious to him. Thanks to the efforts of brave animal welfare investigators and advocates for the sound, pain-free horse, people all over the country and overseas now know just what goes on in “big lick” barns, and they want it to stop – now. Charities that once accepted donations from big lick shows are now refusing to be associated with animal abuse. The legislation that Sen. Alexander seems so proud of having drafted would not have benefited the horses at all, but would have perpetuated their misery while continuing to line the pockets of the senator’s pro-soring friends. Please take note, Senator Alexander; the amended regulations will free the smooth-gliding Walking Horse to rebuild its reputation as the elegant, versatile, best, made-in-America horse it is destined to be.

  • al smith

    the problem is USDA “selected inspectors” these will be third party groups probably HSUS/ASPCA folks who want nothing more than to see ALL of you have to give up your horses..ever seen Wayne Pacelle ride a horse or anyone on his staff ride one? probably not.. these groups are the ones who use these rules to further their agenda of no more owned animals…bits and saddles saddles are cruel as well.. whips oh yes.. spurs yes. soaring is terrible.. but so is no ownership at all

