Group helps residents register for health insurance as deadline nears

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Time is running out to sign up for Obamacare.

That’s why Get Covered Tennessee is giving residents a chance to register for the health insurance, if needed.

The deadline is January 31st.

The group helped folks enroll today, and answered questions.

Workers say you should still sign up this year, despite what’s happening in Washington.

If any changes are made to the Affordable Care Act, they say it’ll take awhile for them to go into effect.

“The most important thing I tell people is that we live today, and so if you or your family are in need of good, affordable medical coverage, then at least look at it. And that’s kind’ve where we start is look at it, see what it means for you and your family, and then we go from there,” says Katherlyn Geter, lead Affordable Care Act navigator.

If you couldn’t make it today, the group will hold another enrollment workshop on January 28th at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.

For more information, call 1-844-644-5443.