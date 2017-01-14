No pocket change: man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV

LEBANON, Va. (AP) – Now, that’s a lot of change.

A Virginia man used 300,000 pennies to pay sales tax on two cars at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

BHC 01122017 DMV Pennies 05

The Bristol Herald Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2jlMLsp) that Nick Stafford delivered five wheelbarrows full of change, mostly pennies, at the DMW office in Lebanon, Virginia, on Wednesday. The coins weighed in at 1,600 pounds.

BHC 01122017 DMV Pennies 03

Stafford said he paid in coins to “inconvenience” the DMV.

Stafford was upset because he was unable to find out the direct number to the Lebanon DMV until filing a Freedom of Information Act request. He later sued the state because he says he was denied direct phone numbers to other DMV offices in his area.

BHC 01122017 DMV Pennies 02

Stafford ended up filing three lawsuits, which were dismissed Tuesday.

BHC 01122017 DMV Pennies 04

Photos via AP News

