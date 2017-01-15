CPD releases information on suspicious package near Walnut St Bridge

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police say that a suspicious package near the Walnut Street Bridge on River Street was reported Saturday afternoon.

Officials say Bomb Squad Technicians with the Chattanooga Police Department cleared the immediate area of Coolidge Park as well as the north end of the Walnut Street Bridge.

According to police, the Bomb Squad Technicians determined the package was not a treat.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Saturday afternoon, the Chattanooga Police were called to Frazier Avenue near the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge on a report of a suspicious package.

Witnesses tell News 12 that the police closed off the bridge and called in the bomb squad as a precautionary measure.

News 12 is working to get more information on this situation and will provide updates as information becomes available.

Comment on this Story

  • Hiho Remy

    “Bomb Squad Technicians determined the package was not a treat”
    I assume WDEF meant “threat”

  • trinity

    i was right there when it happened, somthing went off if it wasnt a bomb then what was it

