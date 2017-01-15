CPD releases information on suspicious package near Walnut St Bridge

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police say that a suspicious package near the Walnut Street Bridge on River Street was reported Saturday afternoon.

Officials say Bomb Squad Technicians with the Chattanooga Police Department cleared the immediate area of Coolidge Park as well as the north end of the Walnut Street Bridge.

According to police, the Bomb Squad Technicians determined the package was not a treat.

