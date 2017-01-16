81 year old charged with sexually assaulting child in Murphy, NC

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – Investigators in Murphy, North Carolina have charged an 81 year old man on charges of sexually assaulting a child.

The investigation began with a report of the assault back in November.

The Cherokoee County Sheriff’s Office filed charges against Kaufman last week.

Sheriff Derrick Palmer encourages any one that has information on this crime or any other to report it.

To report crime in Cherokee County you can call the anonymous tip line at 828-837-1344 or email a tip at crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov or call 911 if you observe a crime in progress.