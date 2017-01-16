Update: Walker County Sheriff confirms murder involved a couple

Lafayette murder

LAFAYETTE, Ga. (WDEF)- This is Walker County’s first homicide in the new year and residents say they are truly shocked by the act of violence that has put one suspect in jail and the victim is confirmed dead.

“Upon further investigation we did find the body of a 29 year old female out in the wooded area about 50 yards away from the home and today we arrested 29-year-old David Ryan Walker.

Walker is currently being charged with the murder of his girlfriend… 29-year-old Candace Hankins.

After speaking with neighbors Sheriff Wilson reports that the couple had their fair share of rough times.

“People said it was at times had been volatile but looking back at the reports I cannot find any domestic violence reports for that particular address.”

Although it has been confirmed that Walker has been arrested before, officials still don’t know why he committed this most violent crime.

“We are still looking for a motive as to what made him do this… the body was not. He did not use a weapon on the body such as a firearm or knife. It appears that either blunt force trauma or pressure to the body resulted in the death.”

In a county that only sees on average about 3 homicides per year.. residents are still in shock that such an act of violence occured so close to home.

“It’s normally real quiet. I was shocked to hear even somebody got killed in Walker County much less my neighbors.”

Neighbors like Steve Brookhouser has lived in Walker County for more than a decade and has known the couple for quite some time.

Sheriff Wilson states from several sources that the victim was pregnant.

After an autopsy is performed and confirmed additional charges could possibly be filled.

Remember to stay with News 12 for your latest updates.

  • Hiho Remy

    Well, he showed her, huh? The moron will spend the rest of his life behind bars. If she was pregnant, 2 murder charges.

  • Tami Mooney

    Death penalty!

    • Hiho Remy

      Yes, but look at Billy Ray Irick. On the row for over 30 years. Too expensive to keep them there. For someone like this, need to bring back hanging and a 10 year minimum for one appeal and then carry out the sentence.

