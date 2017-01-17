LaFayette Knocks Off Heritage 62-44

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF) The LaFayette high school basketball team traveled to Heritage on Tuesday night and pulled out a 62-44 lead.

In the first quarter, Alex Kelehear hit a three to put the Ramblers up 7-0.

They eventually stretched their advantage to 15-0 before the Generals scored a couple of buckets to close out the first quarter.

Heritage could not overcome the early deficit.

LaFayette entertains rival Ridgeland on Friday, while Heritage visits Gilmer.