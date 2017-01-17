Ringgold, GA-(WDEF) The LaFayette high school basketball team traveled to Heritage on Tuesday night and pulled out a 62-44 lead.
In the first quarter, Alex Kelehear hit a three to put the Ramblers up 7-0.
They eventually stretched their advantage to 15-0 before the Generals scored a couple of buckets to close out the first quarter.
Heritage could not overcome the early deficit.
LaFayette entertains rival Ridgeland on Friday, while Heritage visits Gilmer.
LaFayette Knocks Off Heritage 62-44
0 Comments for this article
Ringgold, GA-(WDEF) The LaFayette high school basketball team traveled to Heritage on Tuesday night and pulled out a 62-44 lead.