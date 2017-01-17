Update: Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting in Soddy Daisy.

The Sheriff’s Office just released this update:

At approximately 7:00 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting following an ongoing pursuit which originated earlier in the evening.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident and the pursuit which was concluded near the 200 block of Sequoyah-Access Road.

The Hamilton County District Attorney has been notified and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the incident. TBI agents are currently on scene.

These are all the details that can be released by the HCSO at this time due to the fact this is an ongoing investigation.

Further details will be released at a later point as they become available by the TBI Media Office.

All deputies involved in the incident are safe.