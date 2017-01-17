Update: Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

cz-wptxuuaed3ta

SODDY DAISY, Tenn.  (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting in Soddy Daisy.

The Sheriff’s Office just released this update:

At approximately 7:00 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting following an ongoing pursuit which originated earlier in the evening.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident and the pursuit which was concluded near the 200 block of Sequoyah-Access Road.

The Hamilton County District Attorney has been notified and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the incident. TBI agents are currently on scene.

These are all the details that can be released by the HCSO at this time due to the fact this is an ongoing investigation.

Further details will be released at a later point as they become available by the TBI Media Office.

All deputies involved in the incident are safe.

 

 

Share:

Related Videos

MGN Image
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Public Service Announcement on Scams
Read More»
shooting
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Officer involved shooting in Franklin County
Read More»
Marion County Office Involved Shooting
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Latest Updates on Marion Co. Officer Involved Shooting
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now