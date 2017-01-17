Tyner Beats Rival Brainerd to Avenge Only Loss of the Year

Chattanooga-(WDEF) In a battle of top ten teams, Tyner beat rival Brainerd 49-37 on Tuesday night at Brainerd high school.

Tyner managed to avenge their only loss of the season, which came against the Panthers in the Best of Preps tournament in December.

The Rams entered Tuesday’s contest ranked sixth in Class AA, while the Panthers were ranked ninth in the same classification.

With the game tied at 11 and the first quarter winding down, the Rams Ke’Markus Young banked in a three from the top of the key to beat the buzzer

as Tyner went up 14-11. The Rams stretched their lead to 25-19 at the half.

In the third quarter, Tyner pushed their lead to double digits. Jerrion Christopher had a couple of big three pointers in the period.

Christopher led the Rams with a game high 17 points.

The Rams led by 15 going into the fourth quarter on their way to the 49-37 win.

Tyner improves to 14-1 on the year, while the Panthers fall to 13-4.