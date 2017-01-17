Weather Update: Tuesday Evening, January 17, 2017

By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Above Average Temperatures Continue, Along With Unsettled Conditions.

Some clouds through the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the low 50’s by morning with a light northwest wind.

Clouds mixed with some afternoon sun for Wednesday. Temperatures down a few degrees but still about 10° above average for this time of year – highs expected around 60°.

Increasing clouds overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and that will lead more more showers and storms later in the day. High temperatures back in the mid 60’s.

By Friday and Saturday, temperatures are back up in the upper 60’s with plenty of clouds around.

Keeping an eye on storm chances for Sunday, but behind that system is a return to more seasonable temperatures.

 

 

 

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

