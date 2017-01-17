Weather Update: Tuesday Evening, January 17, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Above Average Temperatures Continue, Along With Unsettled Conditions.



Some clouds through the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the low 50’s by morning with a light northwest wind.

Clouds mixed with some afternoon sun for Wednesday. Temperatures down a few degrees but still about 10° above average for this time of year – highs expected around 60°.

Increasing clouds overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and that will lead more more showers and storms later in the day. High temperatures back in the mid 60’s.

By Friday and Saturday, temperatures are back up in the upper 60’s with plenty of clouds around.

Keeping an eye on storm chances for Sunday, but behind that system is a return to more seasonable temperatures.