When should you keep your sick child from school?

| A new poll from the University of Michigan found parents rely on three main criteria to decide if their child is too sick for school: whether the child’s condition could get worse, whether the illness may spread to classmates, or whether their child will miss important work. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula joins “CBS This Morning” to offer practical tips that could help you decide when to keep your kids home.

