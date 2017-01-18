Teen kidnapped as newborn forgives woman who raised her

FLORIDA — Eighteen years ago, a woman stole a newborn from a Florida hospital and raised her as her own in South Carolina.

Tuesday, the victim — now a young woman — shared her story of forgiveness with CBS News.

Growing up, Alexis Manigo had no idea the woman who raised her, Gloria Williams, would be arrested for allegedly dressing up as a nurse and kidnapping her from the hospital 18 years ago.

REUTERS

“I have no hate towards her. I love her,” Manigo said.

But how is she so easily able to forgive her?

“When you have lived the life I have, when you have been loved the way I have, you’ll understand why,” she said.

That was clear when she saw Williams at a court hearing, and sobbed.

“It was hard, it was very hard,” Manigo said.

Wednesday in Jacksonville, a judge denied Williams bond. Authorities said her story began to unravel when some of Alexis’ documents appeared to be fake.

The parents who last saw her as newborn Kamiya Mobley — Shanara Mobley and Craig Aiken — reunited with her this weekend.

She assured them that despite how her life began — and that the person she calls mother is behind bars — the last 18 years have been good ones.

“I love all the memories we did have, that’s what keeps me going with her,” Manigo said.

Facebook

What about the memories her biological family didn’t have though?

“I’m definitely remorseful for that and I plan on giving them memories from here on out,” she said.

Manigo said she could not discuss all the details of the case because it is on-going. But, according to police, a witness said Manigo may have started to learn the truth more than a year ago.