Vols Fall on the Road to Ole Miss 80-69

Tennessee lost to Ole Miss on Tuesday night in Oxford 80-69.

Lamonte Turner hit a three with the first half winding down to tie the game at 38 at the half.

Tennessee stretched the lead to double digits in the second half before the Rebels stormed back for the win.

Turner and Robert Hubbs led the Vols with 15 points apiece.

Terence Davis led Ole Miss with 20 points, while Sebastian Saiz added 17.

Ole Miss made just 1 of 14 three-pointers, but they found several points at the foul line going to the charity stripe 42 times compared to 24 for Tennessee.

The Vols shot just 35-percent for the game, and they were out-rebounded 50-42.

Tennessee also didn’t score a field goal for the final 4:13 of the game.

Tennessee and Ole Miss are both now 2-4 in SEC play.