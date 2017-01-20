Is downtown parking keeping up with Chattanooga’s growth?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As more people move into the downtown area, is public parking keeping up?

The River City Company, CARTA and the City of Chattanooga are paying for a new parking study of the situation.

The study will look at how parking needs will change over the next decade and how to meet the new demand.

It is underway now and should be finished by the summer.

“We know that as Downtown Chattanooga continues to grow and change, strategic parking solutions will be vital for all who enjoy our city: residents, workers and visitors,” states Kim White, President and CEO of River City Company.”

“But we also know that there are strategic solutions for parking that can be implemented both quickly and in the long-term that can assist in meeting parking needs and that future parking demand will be greatly influenced by things like the rise of car share, public transportation options, ride sharing services like Uber and the increased residential choices about to be available downtown.”

“We want to make sure we are planning for the future and making smart decisions about how limited downtown space is utilized.”