UPDATE: Two Killed in East Chattanooga Shooting

Updated 10:35am 1/21/17

—

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two people are dead in a shooting in East Chattanooga.

Chattanooga police officers were called to East 12th Street at 8:15 p.m., Friday.

When they arrived, police say they found two gunshot victims, Jumoke Johnson, 23 and Christopher Woodard, 20, dead in a car that had crashed.

Investigators say it’s still too early to confirm what led up to their deaths.

Witnesses, however, tell News 12 two cars were chasing and shooting at each other.

Those nearby tell us they heard multiple gun shots.

They say one car was speeding, lost control, and rammed up against another car – one of them a silver Kia.

Some witnesses didn’t want to show their face on camera, but tell News 12 what they saw.

“It was crazy. It was like so much going on so fast,” one witness said. “And like we were on the bikes, and we just rode down here, and then we just see boom!”

“I almost flipped over my bike and did a 360 and everything. It was so crazy,” a second witness said.

Investigators have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information should call Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525.