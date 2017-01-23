Gov. Mark Dayton collapses while delivering address

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday.

The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later.

Dayton paused to take a drink of water before he appeared to faint as he stepped away from the podium,CBS Minnesota reported. EMTs attended to the governor as he lay on the floor behind the podium.

MN Gov Dayton collapses during State of State. EMTs and MD attend to him on floor. pic.twitter.com/Yh5p0GbHso — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) January 24, 2017

Dayton briefly stumbled while entering the chamber to deliver his address. The Legislature adjourned following Dayton’s collapse.

Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.

The Democratic governor was delivering his State of the State address evening at the state Capitol. It was back to normal for the annual speech after it was moved to the University of Minnesota last year due to ongoing renovations at the Capitol.

Dayton’s ideas for how to handle a $1.4 billion budget surplus were expected to clash with the Republicans who control both chambers of the Legislature for his final two years in office. GOP lawmakers haven’t started assembling their own proposals yet.

A final look at the state’s forecast next month will solidify the budget picture and set the Legislature’s major work for the year in motion.