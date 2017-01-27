Georgia Fugitive Captured in Walker County

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF)- Catoosa County deputies helped take down a wanted fugitive. They arrested Wesley Weldon last night in Walker County.

He’s been on the run since Wednesday.

The chase started when Catoosa County deputies tried to arrest Wesley Weldon at his home on warrants for an incident more than a week ago.

“It’s still an active case, and still out there, so we’re not really going into details just yet on that.”

Now Weldon is behind bars on attempted murder, kidnapping, and false imprisonment charges.

“We were actively following up on leads over the last 24 hours of his location and whereabouts that crossed between Georgia and Tennessee. We’ve had a number of agencies involved.”

One of those leads led them to a home on Indian Avenue in Rossville Thursday night.

“As officers were getting there, they did see the suspect get out of a car and into another, and when he noticed law enforcement, he did try to flee again, however this time we were able to get him stopped….”

Sisk says officers had to use a taser on Weldon first, but they’re glad to finally have him in jail.

“We feel that he’s committed some serious crimes. This time, he has two other very serious cases pending as well. His tendencies do seem to be increasing, and we feel this is probably going to be the best avenue for him.”

Sisk says more charges will likely be filed following Weldon’s capture.

Weldon is being held in the Catoosa County jail without bond.