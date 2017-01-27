Weather Update: Friday Night, January 27, 2017

3 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Cold Start To The Weekend, Could Get Wintry For Some Sunday!

Clear skies will continue through your night time with cold and frosty weather by morning. Low will fall into the upper 20’s.

After a frosty start,  looking great for your Saturday with lots of sunshine and highs around 50.  Increasing clouds Saturday night, but still quite cold with lows 30-32.

Cloudy Sunday with some mountain snow showers moving in from the Northwest with mainly rain showers for the valleys with highs in the low 40’s.  A bit colder for the mountains with some brief accumulations possible.  Sunday night will be cold with a few lingering flurries and snow showers passing through with lows in the upper 20’s to near 30.

Monday will be drier but still chilly with highs in the low 40’s.  A warmer day for Tuesday with lots of sunshine and highs back in the 50’s.

Pretty quiet through the middle of next week with some showers returning for the end of next week.

We are about 8 degrees above normal for the month so far,  but that will come down some over the next several days.

Have a safe weekend !

 

Share:

Related Videos

img_7612
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Police pursuit ends with arrest of convicted felons
Read More»
chattanooga-police-960x540
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Chief Fletcher speaks on weekend violence
Read More»
Chief Fred Fletcher
4 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Police announce new steps to reduce gun violence
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

More News»
News 12 Now