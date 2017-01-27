Weather Update: Friday Night, January 27, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Cold Start To The Weekend, Could Get Wintry For Some Sunday!

Clear skies will continue through your night time with cold and frosty weather by morning. Low will fall into the upper 20’s.

After a frosty start, looking great for your Saturday with lots of sunshine and highs around 50. Increasing clouds Saturday night, but still quite cold with lows 30-32.

Cloudy Sunday with some mountain snow showers moving in from the Northwest with mainly rain showers for the valleys with highs in the low 40’s. A bit colder for the mountains with some brief accumulations possible. Sunday night will be cold with a few lingering flurries and snow showers passing through with lows in the upper 20’s to near 30.

Monday will be drier but still chilly with highs in the low 40’s. A warmer day for Tuesday with lots of sunshine and highs back in the 50’s.

Pretty quiet through the middle of next week with some showers returning for the end of next week.

We are about 8 degrees above normal for the month so far, but that will come down some over the next several days.

Have a safe weekend !