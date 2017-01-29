Police investigating shooting on East 26th Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police were called to the 2200 block of East 26th Street Sunday afternoon shortly after 2pm.

Police identified the victim as 19 year old Que Vaughn Walker.

Chattanooga Police say Walker had multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene, but say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to police, a person of interest was detained for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Chattanooga Police 423-698-2525.

 

