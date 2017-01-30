Man runs from crash scene, leaving injured child behind

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) – Police in DeKalb County are looking for a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase, crashed and ran away – leaving a 7-year-old girl injured outside of the vehicle.

WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2kahGZi ) reports the crash happened Monday around 7:20 a.m.

Police say an Audi was speeding on Interstate 20. A trooper attempted to stop the driver. He said initially the driver slowed down, but then accelerated. The trooper chased him.

The driver made an abrupt exit off I-20, jumped a curb, and crashed into a sign at a gas station.

The injured girl was transported to the hospital.

Information from: WSB-AM, http://wsbradio.com/

