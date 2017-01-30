UPDATE: Organization expresses concern over prayer at local high school football game

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – In the letter, the organization says coaches shouldn’t use an injury to engage students in a religious exercise.

Hamilton County has replied saying that a local youth pastor was asked to pray for the young man and not a school official.

Rebecca Markert from the Freedom From Foundaion said, “The problem is that the letter also indicates that coaches from both of the teams also participated in the religious activity, they bowed their heads, they took knees that is also not allowed. It’s not just about leading in the prayer its also participating in the religious exercises.”

The Freedom from Religion Foundation will wait to see if the changes have been made in the next football season before any additional action is made.

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Freedom From Religion Foundation is expressing concern to Hamilton County Schools, over prayer at a school football game.

The organization sent a letter to school board attorney Scott Bennett on Friday, calling it an “unconstitutional coach-led prayer.”

Some players and coaches from both Central and East Ridge High Schools joined together in a prayer circle, September 9th, after a player was injured during the game.

In the letter, the organization says coaches shouldn’t use an injury to engage students in a religious exercise.

A school district spokesperson sent us a statement saying: “Since this is the weekend, no one has had the opportunity to speak with the concerned parties. We are investigating the allegation, but Hamilton County Department of Education does thorough training on religious issues. “If necessary, we will implement further training.”