Chaplain Alliance support marine court-martialed over Bible verse

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) The Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty and the Christian Legal Society are supporting a court-martialed Marine in her on-going battle over posting a Bible verse in her workspace.

Private (she was demoted from Lance Corporal in court martial) Monifa Sterling posted a slightly altered verse from Isaiah “No weapons formed against me shall prosper.” (Isaiah 54:17)

She posted it three times at her workspace at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Sterling is appealing the court martial ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Previous appeals have failed, but now she is being represented by the Liberty Institute on the religious freedom issue.

And the Chaplain Alliance has now filed a friend of the court brief.

Here is their take on her case:



Her supervisor said, “I don’t like the tone,” and told her to take them down. When Sterling declined, her supervisor took them down at the end of the duty day. Sterling reprinted and re-posted the messages, but she found them in the trash the next morning. She was then court-martialed.

“Every American should be able to live out their faith, especially those who are prepared give their lives for that right,” said Chaplain (COL) Ron Crews, USA (Retired), executive director of Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty. “The Supreme Court should reverse the decision of the military court, which should have upheld Lance Cpl. Sterling’s freedom to express her faith in this context.”

But critics say that the evangelical organizations coming to Sterling’s defense are only telling part of the story.

They point out that the Bible verse episode was just one example in a long list of confrontations that marked her as a “bad marine.”

She was convicted of refusing orders and disrespecting a senior officer, in cases that had nothing to do with the Bible verse incident.

Sterling was ordered to wear a proper uniform, but refused because she said she had a medical excuse to wear a back brace. The court did not accept her argument.

In another incident, she refused an assignment to hand out pamphlets because she had taken migraine medication that made her drowsy.

Then she refused to take the pamphlets from her commanding officer, which lead to the disrespect charge.

Sterling represented herself in the original case and appeal, but now she has representation from religious organizations that are focusing on the Bible Verse component.