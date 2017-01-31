Engineers attempt to create better batteries

| More and more of our gadgets, including our vehicles, are getting their electrical juice from batteries. With demand for alternative modes of power escalating, there is a sector of the tech community that’s exploring the possibility of endless battery power. David Pogue of Yahoo Tech, and host of the “Nova” special “Search for the Super Battery,” takes a look at technological efforts being made to create more powerful and longer-lasting batteries. Be sure to watch “Nova: Search for the Super Battery”, airing on PBS

