Georgia Democrats already floating Yates as a candidate for Governor

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Sally Yates firing in Washington may have opened a door for her in Georgia.

Yates is the acting attorney general fired by President Trump when she refused to enforce his travel ban.

On the morning after her dismissal, Democrats in her home state of Georgia are already buzzing about running her for Governor in 2018.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s political blog looks at her qualifications for the job.

Yates was a high profile prosecutor in Atlanta, who specialized in taking down politicians, both Republicans and Democrats.

She got Democrats Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell and Rep. Tyrone Brooks plus Republican state schools superintendent Linda Schrenko.

Yates also prosecuted Olympic Park bomber Eric Rudolph.

Yates certainly won’t win Republican votes in Georgia now.

But Democrats think clips like this one, going around social media today of Yates own confirmation hearing, will only make her look better to voters in a couple of years.