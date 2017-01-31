Police: Florida pastor caught with man’s wife, flees naked

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A police report says a prominent Florida pastor was forced to run out of a house naked after a woman’s husband came home to find him having sex with his wife.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports police documents show a woman’s husband found her in bed with Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons in the middle of the afternoon on Jan. 17. The woman told police that her husband yelled that he was going to kill Simmons, who fled the apartment naked and hid behind a nearby fence. The husband took the pastor’s clothes, wallet and car keys and later agreed to return the items following negotiations with police.

Video posted online shows Simmons asking for forgiveness from his congregation at Tallahassee’s Jacob Chapel, saying “you cannot defend sin.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

Comment on this Story

  • Eric Maye

    The words of this portray how effective he is at manipulating people. People are clapping and laughing in support of this scoundrel. He is an example of 2 Timothy 3:-8. Forgiveness should be granted, but accountability demands his dismissal. Not his resignation, because stepping down is not his choice to make but the congregations to demand. However, considering this recording it is apparent that the are too deceived to make such a demand.

More News»
News 12 Now