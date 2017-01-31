Sexual violence under investigation at Vanderbilt

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The federal government is investigating sexual violence at Vanderbilt University, the second federal investigation of the Nashville school.

The Tennessean reports the investigation began Jan. 13. Details of the investigation are not public, and it’s not known what prompted it.

Vanderbilt Assistant Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Latt said Vanderbilt officials will cooperate with the investigation.

The other investigation began in 2014. Eight investigations for possible violations of Title IX are underway at five Tennessee campuses. Title IX dictates how universities must respond to incidents of sexual harassment and assault.

Two former Vanderbilt football players were convicted last year in the 2013 sexual assault of a female student. Also last year, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville settled a sexual assault lawsuit brought by eight women for $2.48 million but admitted no wrongdoing.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

d9a2a9cf864246a289442a965e731294
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Volunteers pack meals to help fight hunger around the world
Read More»
1280x960_61129p00-trdqm
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Juvenile Justice Task Force
Read More»
Whitfield County
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Sequatchie County cleaning up from November tornado
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • ImOpining

    Well if it’s the football players involved then we know it doesn’t really matter, right? I mean, it’s football. SMDH

More News»
News 12 Now