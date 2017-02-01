GOP lawmakers seek law to ban marijuana decriminalization

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Republican lawmaker has filed a bill to repeal any city ordinances that would to reduce the penalty for people who possess small amounts of marijuana.

The Tennessean reports that House Criminal Justice Chairman William Lamberth of Gallatin filed the bill that would override ordinances passed last year in Nashville and Memphis.

The bill follows an opinion issued by state Attorney General Herbert Slatery last year that the marijuana decriminalization ordinances like ly conflict with state law, specifically the Tennessee Drug Control Act of 1989.

The cities ordinances sought to give police officers who come across people in possession of a half-ounce or less of marijuana the option of issuing a civil citation for a $50 fine or community service, rather than arresting the individual.

Share:

Related Videos

Comment on this Story

  • TOPDOG1

    Another fact-less Republican who is going against the wishes and vote of the Tennessee citizens. We must all work together to find someone to remove and replace this greedy corporate puppet and war criminal on the war on drugs. We are all very weary of these tyrants who are abusing their responsibility.I will “personally” support anyone who will oppose him.If you agree press my avatar (picture) and leave me a short note. SURELY there is someone in Gallatin to run against him.

More News»
News 12 Now