Official: Guards taken hostage by inmates at Delaware prison

DOVER, Del. (CBS News) — At least four guards and a counselor were taken hostage by inmates Wednesday inside a Delaware prison, according to a union attorney, and all the state’s prisons were put on lockdown as police swarmed the facility. One of the hostages has since been released, state police said.

The incident began around 10:30 Wednesday morning at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. A correctional officer made a radio call for immediate assistance from within the prison’s “C” building, which houses more than 100 inmates, Delaware State Police spokesman Richard Bratz said Wednesday. Other correctional officers responded to assist, and the facility was placed on lockdown.

5 Department of Correction employees were taken hostage, Bratz said. Around 2:40 p.m., one of those hostages was released and transported by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Bratz said.

Authorities don’t know if others sustained injuries. Numerous law enforcement agencies including the state police and the FBI are working to negotiate a peaceful resolution.

Bruce Rogers, counsel for the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the inmates had taken control of one building. Injuries to both officers and inmates have been reported, Rogers said. He said the building under inmate control houses between 120 and 150 people. The population is considered medium to maximum security, he said.



Rogers said he’d been briefed on the situation by the union president, who was talking to officials at the scene.

Rogers said there’s been very little communication between the inmates and people outside the building. He says no demands have been communicated to the union.

The DOC said in a statement to CBS News they are responding along with state police to a hostage situation. The statement did not elaborate on who had been taken hostage or how many hostages were reported.

A DOC spokeswoman said only that an emergency situation was reported at the Smyrna prison late Wednesday morning. The facility was placed on lockdown, as were all prisons in the state per DOC policy. Spokeswoman Jayme Gravell provided few details but described the situation as an isolated incident, adding that there was no threat to the public.

Gravell said firefighters were called to the scene after reports of smoke, but were being held on standby. An alarm was sounded around 11:30 a.m., according to CBS Philadelphia.

Video from above the prison shows uniformed officers gathered in two groups along fences near an entrance to the prison. Later, video showed several people surrounding a stretcher and running as they pushed it across the compound. It wasn’t clear if a person was on the stretcher. People could be seen standing near a set of doors with an empty stretcher and wheelchair.

According to the department’s website, the prison is Delaware’s largest correctional facility for men, housing about 2,500 inmates. It houses minimum, medium, and maximum security inmates, and also houses Kent County detainees awaiting trial. It is also the site of the state’s death row. The prison opened in 1971.

The Correctional Officers Association of Delaware reported that a corrections officer was assaulted there last week. In an email on Saturday the association said that guards were removing dinner trays when an inmate threatened an officer and squirted an unknown liquid on the officer’s upper torso and arm.

The email says about two dozen inmates had been moved to a higher security area earlier that day and refused to eat dinner.

In 2004, an inmate raped a counselor and took her hostage for nearly seven hours at the Smyrna prison, according to an Associated Press report at the time. A department sharpshooter later shot and killed 45-year-old Scott Miller, according to the report, ending the standoff.

A lawsuit was filed against the facility for its treatment of mentally ill inmates in 2015, reported CBS News’ Chip Reid. That case was settled in September.

In a federal report released in December, Delaware was ranked fifth among all states for overcrowding in its prison system. The state also has the third highest percentage of inmates in solitary confinement.