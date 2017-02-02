Hamilton Place Mall moves up youth escort times for Friday and Saturday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton Place Mall changes their youth escort policy times beginning on Friday.

Now they are moving up the YEP hours to 4 PM on Friday and Saturdays.

The YEP requires anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian over 21 (stores with exterior entrances are exempt).

And mall security can impose the Youth Escort Policy at any time they deem necessary.

Mall management says extending the hours was based on feedback from local government, business leaders and community leaders.

You can learn more about the Yep here.

  • CNJamCat

    Youth Escort Policy is an euphemism for age discrimination. The majority of crimes are committed by adults. Businesses and governments like to pretend they are doing something about crime by targeting citizens who are too young to vote. This will do nothing to stop gang members in their twenties from coming to the mall but it will keep out law abiding teenagers. This policy does nothing to make us safer. It adds to the growing divide between young and old. It discourages community. Within a generation or two, the mall will be dead because young people will have learned that malls do not want their business. Even thought I’m much older than a teen, I will not be shop at Hamilton Place Mall because I don’t my money to support bigots.

