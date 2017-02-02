Hamilton Place Mall moves up youth escort times for Friday and Saturday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton Place Mall changes their youth escort policy times beginning on Friday.

Now they are moving up the YEP hours to 4 PM on Friday and Saturdays.

The YEP requires anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian over 21 (stores with exterior entrances are exempt).

And mall security can impose the Youth Escort Policy at any time they deem necessary.

Mall management says extending the hours was based on feedback from local government, business leaders and community leaders.

