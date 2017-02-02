NYC’s Yemeni bodegas shut to protest Trump

NEW YORK – A group of Yemeni business owners plan to shut down their delis, grocery stores and bodegas around New York City in protest of President Donald Trump’s travel ban on people hailing from seven Muslim-majority countries including Yemen.

The mass closing will take place from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday. Organizers say hundreds of the stores around the city are expected to take part, to show how much they’re a part of the fabric of New York City. They estimate several thousand of the neighborhood stores are owned by Yemenis.

Trump’s executive order barring people hailing from Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Syria for 90 days has resulted in travelers being detained or sent back from the U.S. as well as stranded in other countries.

