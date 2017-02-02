Pa. teacher facing charges she had sex with girl, 16

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — A Philadelphia-area teacher is facing charges for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl who was a student, reports CBS Philly.

Nina Scott, 28, was arrested and charged Wednesday with 34 counts institutional sexual assault of a minor and corruption of a minor, as well as two related charges, according to Philly.com. The school she was working at, known as The Village, is a facility specializing in educating students with emotional and behavioral problems.

Police say the teacher admitted to having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl at the school, according to the station.

The victim told police the relationship began with a note passed to Scott, asking: “How would you feel if I kissed you?” Scott allegedly responded, saying she would not tell anyone.

Scott also allegedly told police that she had written more than 30 letters to the former student, reports Philly.com.

Philly.com reported that the 16-year-old left the school, but investigators found evidence that the relationship continued. Police say the relationship lasted from February until October of last year.

The school released a statement, saying after officials were made aware of the allegations, Scott was immediately suspended without pay in October 2016. In December, she was fired.

Scott’s attorney Mark Conte said he was reviewing the allegations, but said “it’s important to remember allegations are proof of nothing — they’re just that, allegations.”