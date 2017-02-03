Woman charged for death of Nashville police officer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A woman will be charged in the death of a Metro Nashville Police officer.

40-year-old Juli Glisson will be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

According to our Nashville affiliate, WTVF, police say Glisson was charged after she allegedly allowed her car to roll into the Cumberland River.

Officer Eric Mumaw died Thursday morning trying to save Glisson. She was contemplating suicide.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued in the case.

Glisson was allegedly behind the wheel of the car legally drunk.