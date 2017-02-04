Smoke visible from I-75 after unattended trash burning in Ooltewah

Ooltewah, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hamilton County Officials say dispatchers received several calls reporting heavy, black smoke visible from I-75 northbound Saturday afternoon.

Officials say that smoke was from Old Cleveland Pike.

Around 3:40pm, a neighbor reported an outbuilding and a large pile of tires on fire.

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was able to keep the fire from traveling to other structures.

According to fire officials, the homeowner was burning garbage in a barrel when the hot embers traveled to the pile of tires and the outbuilding.

Neighbors told fire officials that the man who started the barrel fire left when the fire spread.

Hamilton County Officials say no injuries were reported and damages were estimated at $50,000.