Flu epidemic hits Chattanooga

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

Not only is the flu affecting the schools, but it seems like this year it’s been worse than before.

C-H-I Memorial Hospital E-R Physician Dr. Susy Bergot says people are testing positive for influenza A.

The emergency room has been filled with patients suffering from respiratory problems, pneumonia, fevers, nausea and vomiting.

She says it may be attributed to the cold weather, which helps the virus spread more easily.

Dr. Bergot says that, ‘it seems to be more right at this time of the year. We’ve seen this earlier in the fall. We didn’t see it so much in previous years, so now you’d see what we normally see in October; November.”

Bergot says don’t wait, and go get your flu shot.

Share:

Related Videos

58 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Preventing yourself from being robbed
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Firefighters train for water rescues
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Local education association ‘disappointed’ with DeVos confirmation
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • Anonymous

    It is incredible how Hamilton County has refused to shut down while this is going on. Students and Teachers are only going to catch it as it spreads around. There is a circle of cancelled counties around Hamilton County, yet they say it is fine.

More News»
News 12 Now