Flu epidemic hits Chattanooga

Not only is the flu affecting the schools, but it seems like this year it’s been worse than before.

C-H-I Memorial Hospital E-R Physician Dr. Susy Bergot says people are testing positive for influenza A.

The emergency room has been filled with patients suffering from respiratory problems, pneumonia, fevers, nausea and vomiting.

She says it may be attributed to the cold weather, which helps the virus spread more easily.

Dr. Bergot says that, ‘it seems to be more right at this time of the year. We’ve seen this earlier in the fall. We didn’t see it so much in previous years, so now you’d see what we normally see in October; November.”

Bergot says don’t wait, and go get your flu shot.