Today in Trump: February 5, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Trump’s pre-Super Bowl interview

An interview with the president and Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly will air ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl game. Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, will attend the game in Houston as the guest of Houston Texans owner Robert McNair.

Trump whereabouts

The president is in Mar-a-Lago for the weekend, the Florida property where he continues to hold weekend meetings.

What you missed yesterday

Court denies DOJ request to reinstate travel ban

Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries who were turned away from the United States due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban are rushing to try again, hoping to make it through a narrow window opened by legal challenges.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco denied Mr. Trump’s effort to immediately reinstate the ban early Sunday. For now, it remains blocked by a judge’s temporary restraining order, and federal officials have told their staffs to comply.

Anti-Trump protests at Mar-a-Lago

The annual white-tie Red Cross Ball was held at Mr. Trump’s Palm Beach estate on Saturday. Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the 60th annual Red Cross gala.

About 3,000 demonstrators marched near President Donald Trump’s Florida estate to protest his now-blocked executive order temporarily limiting immigration.

The Saturday protest began with a rally outside Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach. The march headed two miles to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Tweets on temporary travel ban injunction

The president weighed in on a U.S. judge who imposed a nationwide hold on Mr. Trump’s ban on travelers and immigrants from seven countries.

In a series of tweets early Saturday, Mr. Trump said the ruling of the “so-called judge” in the case is “ridiculous and will be overturned.” He added that some Middle Eastern countries “agree with the ban,” though there is no evidence that any nations support the immigration order.