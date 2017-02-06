Sequatchie County Fair officials indicted

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Two sisters have been indicted for fraud involving the Sequatchie County Fair.

Karen Marshall is the board president of the fair association and Pamela Smith is the former treasurer.

An auti from the Tennessee Comptroller found they women stole money from the nonprofit ogranization.

Investigators claim that Marshall used two schemes to get at least $2,000.

They say she wrote fair association checks for at least $1,355 and kept the money for her personal benefit.

And she used the association’s debit card to make payments for diet pills adding up to $700.

The investigation also found that Smith took almost $5,200 from the fair by writing 10 unauthorized checks.

Some were to herself, some for cash.

She resigned as treasurer last week.

Investigators say both women admitted to them that they used fair money for personal use.

“The Sequatchie County Fair Board must take steps to prevent theft,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson.

“The board should review bank statements, require two signatures on all checks, and ensure that proper financial records are kept. Improved oversight will help the board promptly detect fraudulent schemes.”

You can find out more about the investigation here at the State Comptroller’s website.